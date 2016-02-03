Driver killed in collision with tractor trailer in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 15 in Marlboro County Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 15 and S.C. Highway 912, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck driven by George Edwards, of Marlboro County, pulled from Marlboro Road onto U.S. Hwy 15 when it failed to yield the right of way by pulling out in front of a tractor trailer, resulting in a collision, SCHP officials stated. Edwards was not wearing a seat belt.

Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, SCHP stated.

No charges will be filed in this crash, as the at-fault driver was killed as a result of the crash, Cpl Collins said.

