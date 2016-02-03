Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northeastern South Carolina

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

(WMBF) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for northeastern South Carolina, including the following areas: northwestern Marion County, southwestern Dillon County, northwestern Florence County, Darlington County and central Marlboro County.

Below are details from the NWS alert:

* AT 341 PM EST...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A LINE OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING DAMAGING WINDS IN EXCESS OF 60 MPH. THESE STORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CLYDE TO NEAR MULBERRY...AND MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FLORENCE...BENNETTSVILLE...HARTSVILLE...MARION...DARLINGTON... TIMMONSVILLE...LATTA...LAMAR...QUINBY...SELLERS...SARDIS...BINGHAM...BLUE BRICK...EFFINGHAM...KELLYTOWN...CARTERSVILLE...OAK GROVE...FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE MAIN CAMPUS...BROWNSVILLE AND DOVESVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 20 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 126 AND 141. INTERSTATE 95 IN SOUTH CAROLINA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 146 AND 186. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REPORT HAIL...DOWNED TREES OR DAMAGING WINDS TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON...TOLL FREE AT 800 - 697 - 3901...WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN OCCASIONALLY PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY...FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. THESE STORMS HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

