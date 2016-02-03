Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northeastern Sou - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northeastern South Carolina

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(WMBF) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for northeastern South Carolina, including the following areas: northwestern Marion County, southwestern Dillon County, northwestern Florence County, Darlington County and central Marlboro County.

Below are details from the NWS alert:

* AT 341 PM EST...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A LINE OF SEVERE

  THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING DAMAGING WINDS IN EXCESS OF 60

  MPH. THESE STORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR

  CLYDE TO NEAR MULBERRY...AND MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

  FLORENCE...BENNETTSVILLE...HARTSVILLE...MARION...DARLINGTON...

  TIMMONSVILLE...LATTA...LAMAR...QUINBY...SELLERS...SARDIS...BINGHAM...BLUE

  BRICK...EFFINGHAM...KELLYTOWN...CARTERSVILLE...OAK GROVE...FLORENCE

  DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE MAIN CAMPUS...BROWNSVILLE AND

  DOVESVILLE.

THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS...

INTERSTATE 20 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 126 AND 141.

INTERSTATE 95 IN SOUTH CAROLINA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 146 AND 186.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PLEASE REPORT HAIL...DOWNED TREES OR DAMAGING WINDS TO THE NATIONAL

WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON...TOLL FREE AT 800 - 697 - 3901...WHEN

YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY.

INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN OCCASIONALLY PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES

AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH NOT IMMEDIATELY

LIKELY...FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST

FLOOR OF YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. THESE STORMS HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO

CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

