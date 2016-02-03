Rain and storms arrive this evening, flooding possible

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

(WMBF) - The rain and storms continue to move into the area this evening with more rain likely overnight.

The severe risk is low tonight but don't be surprised to see some gusty winds from any storms that do develop. The biggest threat will be heavy rain which could lead to some localized flooding overnight.

No storms on Thursday but the rain will continue to fall. Rain totals could surpass 3" inches in a few spots with more flooding concerns through the day. We will need to closely watch river levels into the weekend as all this rain drains. Could see more river flood warnings issued through the weekend.

Another round of rain is looking likely for Sunday as well. The best chance will be along the Grand Strand, but the Pee Dee will see showers as well.

Much colder temperatures move in this weekend with highs struggling to climb out of the 40s!

