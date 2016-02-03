Pelicans to honor veterans with their own cards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thirty-six area veterans will be honored by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball team and Embrace Hospice by being featured on a set of cards that will be given out on Military Appreciation Day on May 21.

Below is a news release from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with details, including how you can submit an application for a veteran to be featured:

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR CARD SET TO BE GIVEN AWAY ON MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY



MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Feb. 3, 2016) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Embrace Hospice are welcoming applications for the third annual Military Card Set Giveaway. The presenting sponsor, Embrace Hospice, is a Florence-based hospice center that will be giving away sets to the first 1,000 fans through the gates prior to the May 21st game against the Lynchburg Hillcats. This year’s military appreciation day falls on Armed Forces Day. Thirty-six veterans will be selected for the card set, with a focus on Korean War Veterans.



Veterans are encouraged to apply either in-person at the Pelicans’ front office at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark or online here (https://experiences.offerpop.com/campaign/?experience=565cc128990e6d0d254670d6). All applications must include an active duty photo and are encouraged to be local to Horry County.



In addition to their involvement on Military Appreciation Day, Embrace Hospice is teaming up with the Pelicans for the third consecutive year to present “Embrace Veterans Saturday.” The club will highlight different veterans prior to each of their 11 Saturday home games at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark throughout the 2016 season. The tributes will include introductions and ceremonial first pitches thrown by local Grand Strand veterans. Game dates for the club’s 2016 Saturdays are: April 9, April 23, April 30, May 21, May 28, June 4, June 25, July 2, July 23, August 6 and August 20.



“Embrace Hospice has allowed us to really ‘embrace’ our veterans in a way that ties perfectly into what baseball is all about,” said Pelicans Director of Business Development Katelyn Guild. “I have immensely enjoyed working with them over the last two years and can only imagine what this year will hold.”



The 2016 season will be the 18th season for the Pelicans franchise and second as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For information on tickets to see the Pelicans in 2016, please call (843) 918-6000, e-mail info@myrtlebeachpelicans.com, or visit www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.



