Gabby the green sea turtle makes her annual Super Bowl prediction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ripley’s Aquarium’s resident Super Bowl soothsayer has made her prediction for Sunday’s game: Gabby the green sea turtle has picked the Denver Broncos to win over the Carolina Panthers.

But don’t fret, Panthers fans, Gabby has only gotten one prediction correct in the last five years, so really, she’s better at picking the losing team! Last year the 300-pound turtle correctly picked the New England Patriots beating the Seattle Seahawks.

Gabby isn’t the only local animal getting in on the Super Bowl prediction game: Tibet the tigress over at Myrtle Beach Safari made her pick earlier this week by chasing down and pouncing on a remote control car with a Panthers helmet affixed to it.

On Sunday, we’ll find out who was right: the turtle who picked the horse, or the tiger who picked the panther. If you know of any amphibians with hot stock tips or a palm-reading marsupial, let us know on the WMBF News Facebook page!

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.