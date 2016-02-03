Dragon Boat Festival returning in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For an eighth year, the Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Myrtle Beach on April 30 to raise funds for Ground Zero, a Christian non-profit organization.

The race will be run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Park at Market Common, and will feature teams of 20 paddlers and one drummer in a competition to paddle across the finish line in the fastest time. The event will also feature a family fun zone and various food vendors.

Teams raise money for Ground Zero, an organization that “provides positive, Christ-centered entertainment that is a healthy alternative to what teenagers are exposed to in today’s culture.”

To sign up as a paddle team in the race, to become a sponsor, or to learn more about the event, head to:

http://www.mygroundzero.com/dragon-boat

