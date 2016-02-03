Dave and Buster’s, new nightclub coming to Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Dave & Buster’s Restaurant and a new nightclub named OZ are among the new attractions coming to Broadway at the Beach as part of a “multiyear transformation” planned by the Burroughs & Chapin Company, the owner of the popular tourist destination.

"Over the last 20 years, Broadway at the Beach has set the standard for shopping, dining and entertainment on the Grand Strand," said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president for Burroughs & Chapin Company, Inc. "Today is an important milestone in the property's history as we unveil the first part of a redevelopment plan designed to build on the magic and vibrancy that has made Broadway at the Beach so special."

Dave & Busters, long-rumored to be coming to Broadway, recently signed a lease with Burroughs & Chapin, company representatives confirmed in a news release. The restaurant delivers food and drink, as well as the latest games and sports viewing. There are over 80 Dave & Buster’s locations across the country.

A PR representative said Dave & Busters doesn't have a specified location yet.

OZ, “a new nightlife experience unlike any other in the area,” is set to open in the spring of 2016, and will feature a different theme, look, feel, and design each night. OZ will move into the unit Revolutions was in previously, a PR representative said.

"We are very excited to be part of such an amazing rebirth of the nightlife and entertainment area at Broadway at the Beach," said Joey Monteleone, general manager for Celebrations Nitelife. "With our current establishments ranking in the Top 100 Nightlife Venues in the nation, our brand new venue, OZ, will soon be added to that list, and is something completely new and different unlike anything anyone has ever experienced."

The newly-designed area of Broadway will feature “improved architecture” and an updated mix of tenants, including national brands, up-and-coming concepts, and existing venues for the whole family.

"We are fortunate to have distinguished local and regional operators, as well as world-renowned brands like Hard Rock Cafe and Dave & Buster's, as part of the new tenant line-up," said Carlson. "These offerings will share an overall theme that includes welcoming common areas, al fresco dining, updated interior layouts, and enhanced exterior facades, creating an experience unlike any other currently available on the Grand Strand."

The news release also details the American Tap House, an American gastropub from the operators of Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet and Enso Asian Bar & Sushi in Charlotte. The location will feature fine food and over 40 regional and local American craft beers on tap. A PR representative said American Tap House will move into the space previously occupied by Club Boca.

“It will serve unique craft food inspired by American comfort food with a southern twist, prepared daily with the freshest quality ingredients,” the release states. “The American Tap House is designed to be a place where friends and neighbors gather to celebrate great food, great beers and great times.”

Burroughs & Chapin also provided new details on the relocation of the Hard Rock Café Myrtle Beach to an interior corner location at Broadway, where Broadway Louie's was located before it recently moved. The new Hard Rock will seat 528 guests, and feature private event space, patio seating and a life music stage.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new experience to our customers this spring, and it's only the beginning," said Jim Apple, president and chief executive officer for Burroughs & Chapin Company, Inc. "Our goal is to establish Broadway at the Beach as the Southeast's premier family entertainment destination. The redevelopment of Celebrity Square is the first of many initiatives we will execute over the next few years that are designed to elevate the customer experience through inspired place-making."

As of Wednesday, construction is visible in Celebrity Square on the units that will house Hard Rock Cafe and American Tap House.

