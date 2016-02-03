Horry County Sheriff's deputies search for two suspects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Janet Waldrop, 58, is wanted for 3rd degree criminal domestic violence. The Horry County police report states that on January 25, 2016 the victim called police and stated Waldrop was upset and began to attack him. The victim says she poked him with a mop and pushed him, causing him to fall into a counter and gash his eye on a cabinet hinge. The report states she has been violent to him in the past. Her last known address is on Crystal Lake Drive in Horry County.

Thomas Crudo, 22, is wanted for robbery with a deadly weapon. The report states that on January 24 2016, the victim went with two of his friends and Crudo to a location on Rittenhouse Road where the victim showed Crudo his AK-47. Crudo allegedly asked to hold the weapon and from there cocked it, pointed it at the victim and then took off with it. Crudo’s last known address is on Oak Street in Horry County.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.