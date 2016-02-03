WMBF FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog this morning, thunderstorms this afternoon

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Waking up to widespread fog across the area. This should burn off through the morning hours and then our attention turns to the rain we're expecting today. A cold front will be advancing towards the areas and bringing with it heavy rain, even a few thunderstorms at times. The bulk of the rain will be this evening but a few showers may pop up inland around lunch time.

Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from an inch and a half to two inches before things are all set and done, but that won't be till Thursday evening. Rain lingers overnight tonight and into most of the day on Friday. The coastal areas tomorrow will see more rain than the inland areas.

The cold front ushers in cooler air beginning Thursday night and by Friday and Saturday we dry out and see highs only pushing 50. We watch another system bring rain into the area for Sunday but we dry out for the beginning of next week.

WMBF FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST Andy Stein

