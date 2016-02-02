Horry County party leaders hopeful for large voter turnout at primaries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With a week until the New Hampshire primaries, and another two and a half until our own start here in South Carolina, the candidates and their parties are getting to work.

For Horry County party leaders, the majority of work revolves around what some call the major surprise from Monday’s Iowa Caucus.

"The exciting thing to me was that there was such a tremendous turnout,” said Horry County GOP Chairman Robert Rabon. “They were expecting 120,000 and they had like 180,000."

Rabon, and Democratic Chair Joan Furlong both say Monday night's results shouldn't mean much for South Carolina, but the voter turnout should.

Both hope Palmetto State voters show up in similar crowds, and new voter registration numbers look promising.

In Horry County, 188,714 people are registered to vote in this month's primary elections. In 2008, the most comparable recent election, 127,392 people registered.

In Florence County, the voter's registration office is also preparing for more voters, expecting 8,000 more than 2008.

"I think you saw it yesterday, and I think watching New Hampshire it'll be the same thing on the 9th,” said Rabon. “Then on the 20th, I'll be shocked if we don't have a huge turnout in South Carolina."

With the registration deadline past, all both parties can do now is make sure voters actually show up to the polls.

Both party leaders say they'll make a big push to encourage voters over the next few weeks.

One important thing to know if you are an absentee voter, all county voter registration officers will be open on Saturday, February 13 from 9:00 AM to 1 p.m.

The last day to vote absentee is the day before each primary.

