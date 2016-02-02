DCSO: Marion man charged with trafficking crack cocaine

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Special Enforcement Unit Willis Dorsey, a 29-year-old black male of Marion, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dorsey’s arrest is the result of a traffic stop the DCSO Special Enforcement Unit conducted on February 2, on I-20, where roughly 28 grams of crack cocaine was discovered along with a 9mm handgun, according to the DCSO.

