Chilly weather set to return to the Carolinas

(WMBF) - After a streak of unseasonably warm weather across the area, a big drop in temperatures arrives by the weekend!

Wednesday will be the last day of the warmth as afternoon highs climb well into the 70s. This will be met with some heavy rain and storms late in the day. It's this cold front that will usher in the much cooler weather.

Thursday is the transition day as we turn a bit cooler for the afternoon. Temperatures will max out right around 60° Thursday afternoon. The coldest weather arrives this weekend as we struggle to climb out of the 40s Friday through Sunday. Cloud cover and rain will make Sunday feel even cooler.

Not seeing much relief from the cold weather in the long term. In fact, models are beginning to hint at some of the coldest weather of the season arriving around Wednesday of next week!

