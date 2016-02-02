Chilly weather set to return to the Carolinas

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

(WMBF) - After a streak of unseasonably warm weather across the area, a big drop in temperatures arrives by the weekend!

Wednesday will be the last day of the warmth as afternoon highs climb well into the 70s. This will be met with some heavy rain and storms late in the day. It's this cold front that will usher in the much cooler weather.

Thursday is the transition day as we turn a bit cooler for the afternoon. Temperatures will max out right around 60° Thursday afternoon. The coldest weather arrives this weekend as we struggle to climb out of the 40s Friday through Sunday. Cloud cover and rain will make Sunday feel even cooler.

Not seeing much relief from the cold weather in the long term. In fact, models are beginning to hint at some of the coldest weather of the season arriving around Wednesday of next week!

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.