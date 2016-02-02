Timmonsville School District may lose accreditation

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County School District four is on probation and could lose its accreditation for next school year if it doesn’t make some changes soon.

The school district had until the end of Monday to clear all deficiencies and give a response to the South Carolina Department of Education. The department then gave recommendations for the district to consider or else they will be formally denied. One parent I talked with on Tuesday says she wants everyone to fight for the students.

Nikia Baker, a Timmonsville Parent with a 4th grader and 6th grader at Brockington Elementary says, “Work with the parents work with the state, work with whoever they need to work with to do what they need to do to bring it to where they feel it needs to be. They can't shut it down, they absolutely cannot shut it down.”

Baker was planning to send them to Johnson Middle School and Timmonsville High School. “The school needs to be more vigilant on hiring teachers that are accredited so they wouldn’t have to go through this problem," says Baker.

This issue started back in 2004 and ever since all three schools in Florence County School district 4 rated below average or at risk on their academic performance. Issues still have not been cleared from last year. All three schools received an 'F' under state law.

Tuesday, the South Carolina Board of education released a new memo stating Johnson Middle School is the only school cleared for the rest of the year. Brockington Elementary is in a preliminary probation period. It hasn’t met state requirements.

Timmonsville High School is on probation because of issues with teacher certification and graduation plans for students are at 52 percent instead of 100 percent.

Cameron Dargen is a Timmonsville parent of 6th grader. He says, “It’s a lack of taking up time with the kids and teaching them the things they need to know. At the end of the day they are going to have to know it. You know what I mean, they are going to have to learn.”

Curtis Evans, is a parent of an 11th grader and wants to send his son to a different high school next year. “Yeah, I’m unhappy with it. We got nice schools over there, they are claiming they can't get any good teachers, I don’t know why, but that’s what they claim," said Evans.

“If its not as good as it could be then find a solution. They can't shut it down, these kids have no other place to go. This is their school," said Baker.

A South Carolina Department of Education spokesperson says the district has until February 22 to respond to the recommendations and the final decision will be made at the March State Board of Education meeting.

