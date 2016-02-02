Police: LPD search for man involved in theft at Roses

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – According to Laurinburg Police, the man in these photos forced open the business office door of a Roses department store, on January 30, taking cash from the office area.

If you have information on or can identify the man in the photos, call Laurinburg Police Detective Jamie Laviner at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.