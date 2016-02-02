North Myrtle Beach considers increasing pawn shop reporting requirements

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city council members passed the first reading of a proposed ordinance to increase regulations for pawn shops.

The ordinance replaces certain sections of the city’s current code in regards to pawnbrokers with the same language used in Horry County’s code.

The biggest change for pawnbrokers, under the ordinance, involves photographing the item being pawned and the person pawning it then sending those to North Myrtle Beach’s Public Safety Department.

The majority of what’s pawned these days isn’t sold in house, it’s sold online.

Police will browse websites as well as the stores, but with the photographs. Officers will know exactly who pawned the object if they realize it’s been stolen, said Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Police said officers have increased the recovery of stolen goods at pawn shops 60 percent since the county passed its own ordinance.

