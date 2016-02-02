Helicopter company pushes to fly over North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An Orlando-based company continues to fight to bring helicopter rides to North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach’s board of zoning appeals will go to common pleas court with Windy Hill Water Park on February 23, at 9:30 a.m., as part of the appeals process.

Windy Hill Water Park asked the board of zoning appeals, on two separate occasions, for an exemption to zoning regulations in order to fly helicopters.

The first request for one location was denied in June.

The company tried again in September with another location, on Windy Hill Road Extension, right by the Walgreens on Highway 17, and that was also denied.

People from the community spoke against the idea of having a helicopter company near homes and businesses at both board of zoning appeals meetings.

A letter from the zoning administrator said the board found the use is not in harmony with the existing residential and business uses in the area and it could discourage future development.

The company’s attorney filed for an appeal for the last denial along with pre-litigation mediation.

North Myrtle Beach city council members learned about the state of the appeals process during an executive session at Monday’s meeting. However, city council doesn’t play a role in granting special exception requests like this one.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.