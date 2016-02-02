Laurinburg Police looking for 2 men who fought, shot at victim

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Laurinburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men they say fought and then shot at a victim at a convenience store on January 29.

At about 1:51 p.m., Emmanuel Ansqute Henderson and Santes Romanta Braddy were at the Ahlam’s First Stop Convenience Store on South Caledonia Road, according to a Facebook post from Laurinburg Police.

Braddy and Henderson fought with a victim, and then both drew handguns and started firing at the victim, police state. Braddy and Henderson left the scene by walking along Alexander Avenue towards East Vance Street.

Henderson has outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm in city limits. Braddy has warrants for discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, and are believed to be in the Fayetteville, NC area, according to police.

If located, Laurinburg Police ask that you contact Detective Williams at 910-276-3211 or call 911 immediately.

