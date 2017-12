The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

(WMBF) - A strong cold front pushes into the area Wednesday bringing a round of showers and storms.

Wednesday morning starts off warm again with temperatures in the middle 50s with patchy fog. Rain isn't expected for the morning commute but quickly ramps up in the afternoon, continuing into the evening. The best chance of rain will be between 4 PM and midnight on Wednesday. Severe weather isn't expected but heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be possible.

The rain lingers overnight with showers likely once again on Thursday. It will turn much colder on Thursday with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s.

The heart of the cold air arrives this weekend... afternoon highs only climb to near 50 on Friday and Saturday!

