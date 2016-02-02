ATF now offering $10k reward for info leading to arrest of 78-year-old woman's killer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has raised the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who shot and killed a 78-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach mall on January 8.

Gerod King, the spokesperson for the ATF’s Charlotte Field Office, confirmed they increased the reward from $5,000 to $10,000, and asks anyone with information call them at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

Mae Davis was found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach mall on January 8. Her purse was also missing. Davis was waiting in the car while her daughter shopped.

Horry County Police have not identified any suspects in the case and continue to look for leads.

