Conway man turns himself in for allegedly touching teen inappropriately

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 43-year-old man turned himself in to police after a 14-year-old girl told a school administrator that he touched her inappropriately back in May or June of 2015.

Jose Luis Cruz, of Conway was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On September 23, a school administrator advised police that the victim told him about the incident. The victim told police that in May or June, while her and her brother were getting a ride home from Cruz, he took her hand and put it down his pants, but she quickly removed her hand. When he dropped them off, he lifted up her shirt to grab her breast, but she kicked him and went home, she told police.

On February 1, Cruz turned himself in at the detention center. He was released later that day on a $15,000 bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.