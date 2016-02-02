Small plane makes emergency landing at Myrtle Beach Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A small plane had to make an emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport Tuesday afternoon due to smoke in the cockpit, airport officials confirmed.

The light, twin-engine Beechcraft Baron airplane landed without incident shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Kirk Lovell with MYR.

