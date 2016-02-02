The Salt Games returning to Myrtle Beach June 4-5

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Native Sons Salt Games is coming back to Myrtle Beach for its fourth year in June, bringing 15 different events to the beach.

Native Sons Salt Games to take over downtown Myrtle Beach!

Myrtle Beach S.C.- The 4th Annual Salt Games presented by Native Sons is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th and Sunday June 5th, 2016 at the old Pavilion Site on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenue N. Events will run Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Free to attend; some events require a registration fee to compete.

The Salt Games boasts 15 different events and 1000 competitors over an action packed weekend at the beach.

The weekend kicks off with a community yoga class on the boardwalk followed by The Ron Jon Pro/Am Surf Off, Take A Kid Surfing Day with the Surf Dreams Foundation, CrossFit Up Dog Summer Challenge featuring 300 CrossFit competitors, Paddleboard Races, Peaches Corner Hot Dog Eating Contest, The Ben & Jerry’s Kids Run, Pro Beach Volley tournament, Tug-O-War and the Lifeguard Games featuring all lifeguards from six beach services battling each other in a relay race and one on one drills. The event will also include an AA/open volley competition, corn hole competition, a hula hooping, manual skate competition, beer trailers and entertainment. Registration for all events is now open. Proceeds will benefit the Surf Dreams Foundation.

