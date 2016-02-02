Woman arrested for firing gun near playground in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 38-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday after reportedly pointing and firing a gun into the air next to a playground and several children near Conway to break up a fight and disperse a crowd, according to a police report.

At about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Horry County Police responded to the 200 block of Legacy Way in reference to an assault call, the report states. While there, an officer heard a gunshot and saw several children running from the parking lot.

The officer ran towards the sound of the gunshots, and was directed to an apartment building where the shooter, Frankie Telisa McNeil, was pointing a handgun at a crowd of people fighting, the report states. The officer pointed his gun at McNeil and told her several times to drop the weapon and get on the ground. McNeil complied and was arrested.

McNeil told the officer that her daughter said several women wanted to fight her, so she grabbed her gun and went outside to confront the crowd. A fight then broke out, and she said she fired a “warning shot” into the air to disperse the crowd.

A witness to the scene told police that McNeil’s daughter got into an argument with another woman. The witness said McNeil’s daughter left and came back with McNeil and several other individuals, and the verbal altercation turned physical. That’s when McNeil pulled out her gun and fired it, very near a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old girl.

McNeil was charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms t a person, and unlawful neglect of a child, and was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

