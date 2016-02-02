Thunderstorms lead to a mid-week soaker

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The chance for rain and thunderstorms is high tomorrow for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The same cold front that is bringing heavy snow and strong storms to the Heartland and deep south today brings a soaker tomorrow to the Carolinas.

Rain starts first in the Pee Dee as light showers then ramps up in the 3pm to 5pm time frame. This is when we could have some thunderstorms inland. The line of rain/storms pushes to the beach from 5pm to 7pm. This means the evening commute tomorrow could be a slow one. A soaking rain will continue for the Grand Strand through the overnight hours and throughout the day Thursday.

We are not expecting widespread severe weather at this time, but we will closely monitor wind speeds. A damaging wind gust is possible in the middle of a thunderstorm. The Grand Strand could get a few peeks of sunshine early Wednesday. This will help boost temperatures to the mid to low 70s and enhance our risk for strong winds.

By the time all is said and done, we will get about an 1" to 1.25" with a few spots soaked by thunderstorms getting as much as 1.5". We clear out and cool off for the weekend.