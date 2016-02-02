Police arrest suspect in attempted armed robberies at 2 gas stations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police say they have a suspect in custody for one attempted and one successful armed robbery at gas stations across the street from one another on Tuesday.

At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect, described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 35, entered the Scotchman near 3rd Avenue South and Highway 15 and asked the clerk for a carton of cigarettes, according to the police report. When the clerk asked for identification, the suspect reached his hand into his waistband, making it seem like he had a weapon, and demanded that the clerk open the register.

The clerk went into the office area and called 911. The suspect left the store and demanded a ride from a man in a Ford Mustang. The driver refused, and the offender took off running to the Circle K, across the street, the report states.

The suspect entered the Circle K, which was formally a Kangaroo Express, and shouted at the clerk of that store to give him the money out of the register, the report states. The clerk tried to stall and hit the panic alarm, but the offender shouted that he was going to shoot him. The clerk opened the register and gave the suspect the money.

No one was hurt at either gas station. Police said the suspect did leave a clue: his shoes got stuck in the mud as he fled the scene and were left behind.

On Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted to Facebook, stating that they have a suspect in custody in this case, but charges have yet to be filed against him.

