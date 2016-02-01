Annual health fair to be held at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Health will host the 35th annual health fair Saturday, February 6 from 8 a.m.-noon. The fair will take place near the Dillard's in the Coastal Grand Mall.

More than 50 booths will be at the mall for the fair. Booths representing hospital departments and physician practices will offer free screenings and information on heart care, stroke, trauma, nutrition, living wills, breast care, brain and spine care, wound care and more.



A Panel 30 profile is available for $30 and includes thyroid, glucose, potassium, liver functions, protein, calcium, iron and more.

More than 1,650 individuals participated in the blood profile in 2015, according to Grand Strand Health.

