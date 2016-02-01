US Air Force Heritage Brass band to host concert in MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The United States Air Force Heritage Brass band will host a free concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13 at Beach Church on George Bishop Parkway.

This concert is sponsored by the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are required, but are free. Tickets can be picked up at City Hall or the Chamber office.

