FEMA searching for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program applicants

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has created grant opportunities under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, a program to help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a Presidential major disaster declaration.

The 75/25 cost share program comes as a result of the federal disaster declaration and flooding event that impacted Horry County in early October 2015. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides selected eligible projects 75 percent funding for the project cost from FEMA and the remaining 20 percent is the responsibility of the applicant.

Eligible projects include elevation of flood prone structures, soil stabilization, safe room construction, dry flood proofing of non-residential structures, along with many others. States, territories, federally-recognized tribes, local communities, and private non-profit organizations are included in the governments and organizations that can sponsor an application.

If you are interested in applying for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, contact Ashley Carroll in the Horry County Emergency Management Department (843) 915-6925 to complete a pre-application.

