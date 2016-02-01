Coroner identifies victim in fatal Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting on Byrd Street that left one person dead in Timmonsville, according to officials. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon when police received the call from a family member.

Glenn Kirby, Chief Deputy with the Florence County Sherrif's Office said they received a call from a family member. When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man in a shed behind the house.

The man’s relatives said he lived in the home with three other people. Investigators were at the house for hours earlier working on the crime scene in the backyard. Timmonsville police and the sheriffs office said they found the victim's body inside a shed.

Jeff Phillips lives across the street and heard two gunshots outside his house. “So I walked up to the end of the driveway and I looked and I didn’t see anything so I stood out here for about twenty minutes and still didn’t see anything, so I went back inside, saw no commotion, saw nobody over there, Phillips said."

Katazia Commander, the victim's cousin who came to the house said she doesn’t understand who would ever hurt her cousin. She says what she will miss most about him. “His laugh… I just seen him yesterday... I still cant believe it. He’s gone… forever," said Commander.

She said it would have been his birthday this March. The Sheriff’s Office said the death will continue to be investigated as a homicide. They have gathered all the evidence.

The victim is identified as Darius Jones, 18, from Timmonsville, according to Keith von Lutcken.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at MUSC in Charleston. The incident is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Timmonsville Police Dept., and Florence County Coroner’s Office. No other details are available at this time.

