Horry County Police searching for assault suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for the suspect involved in an alleged assault and robbery case that took place in January, according to reports.

Police said a man was assaulted at a convenience store on Kings Road in the unincorporated area of Myrtle Beach on January 13, around 11 a.m.

Reports say the victim was approached by a woman asking for money and then her male companion demanded more money from the man.

The man left the convenience store and was later assaulted by the suspect who had followed him, according to police.

Police are searching for the black male in the photograph. He is described to be 5 ft 7 in. tall, of average weight, about 20-years-old, and has a lighter complexion.

HCPD is asking anyone with information about the identity or the whereabouts of this man to contact the Tip Line at 843-915-8477.

