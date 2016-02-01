Report: Woman shoots and kills intruder at her home in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A woman shot and killed a man that broke into her home Friday morning in Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, according to police.

At about 10:27 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm activation on NC-20 West in Lumber Bridge in Robeson County, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were on the way, a woman called and said she came home to find a vehicle in her yard. She told police that she got her gun and walked up to the front door to find it had been kicked in. She walked inside and saw a man walking towards her with her iPad in his hand. They looked at each other and she started shooting.

The man, later identified through fingerprints as Brian Keith Ratley of Fayetteville, died inside the home, according to officials. The Jeep Wrangler operated by Ratley was reported as stolen from Hoke County.

No charges have been filed, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, the release states.

