Myrtle Beach Safari tiger pounces on her Super Bowl prediction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A tiger at the Myrtle Beach Safari made her Super Bowl prediction for 2016, and is it any surprise that she picked another big cat from the Carolinas to win?

Tibet the tigress gave chase to her prey – in this case, two remote-control cars fitted with helmets for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, and eventually, the tiger pounced on the Panther.

“Tigers are an endangered species,” said Mari Gent with Myrtle Beach Safari. “Tibet lives here at the Myrtle Beach Safari as an animal ambassador. She helps teach people about conservation and environmental issues. She loves to get out here in the yard and run around, so chasing these cars is great enrichment, and a lot of fun.”

The Myrtle Beach Safari, also known as the T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station, is home to several of the world’s rarest tigers, including Royal White Bengal Tigers, and Hercules the 922-pound liger, the world’s largest living cat.

Learn more about the Myrtle Beach Safari here: https://www.myrtlebeachsafari.com/

Tibet isn't the only Myrtle Beach animal that serves as a pigskin prognosticator - a sea turtle at Ripley's Aquarium named Gabby has made Super Bowl predictions for the past five years, but her record is spotty: she's only picked correct winners twice. Stay tuned, we expect Gabby will make her pick later this week.

