Man arrested for burning woman with drain cleaner

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old man surrendered to police after allegedly throwing an acidic and harmful drain cleaner on a woman in the Wallace community on Marlboro County Sunday, according to authorities.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to a residence on Willa Lane to find a woman with severe burns on several parts of her body, according to an MCSO news release.

The investigation revealed that Eric Bryan Mccall, of Wallace, became angry with the victim, and threw the very acidic and harmful drain cleaner on her, causing severe burns to her skin, clothes, and items in the home, the release states.

The exact motive and reason for the incident is under investigation. Two other people were at the tome at the time, and have been interviewed by investigators. MCSO investigators also collected valuable evidence at the scene.

Mccall initially fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, but surrendered himself a few hours later, according to the news release.

The victim is being treated at a burn center for severe injuries.

Investigators are consulting with the 4th circuit solicitor as to what charges Mccall will be facing.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.