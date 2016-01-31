Report: Mother shoots son in Kingstree, faces murder charges

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a 65-year-old Kingstree woman for shooting and killing her son after an argument led to the shooting, according to reports.

Reports say that the WCSO and Williamsburg County EMS responded to a shooting incident at 10167 Hemingway Highway in Kingstree, on January 30, at 7:01 p.m.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered a male victim, George Goethe Mixon III, 30, laying on the floor in the living room with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to investigators, Mixon was having a verbal dispute with his mother, Phyllis E. Owens, which resulted in a gun being discharged.

Mixon was transported to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

According to reports, Owens was arrested and charged by the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office with murder to include possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The WCSO said Owens will appear before a Williamsburg County Magistrate for an explanation of the charge against her. Owens will remain at the Williamsburg County Detention Center until a bond hearing can be scheduled before a Circuit Court judge.

