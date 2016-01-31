MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some road and lane closures will take place the week of February 1 for the Glenn's Bay Road widening and interchange project construction.

The outside westbound lane on Holmestown Road between US 17 Bypass to Blue Jay Drive will be closed Monday, February 1, 2016, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for storm drain installation.

• There will be intermittent lane closures on Glenn’s Bay Road from Sandy Lane to Evergreen Circle Monday, February 1, 2016, through Thursday, February 4, 2016, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for utility work.

• The east and westbound shoulders on Glenn’s Bay Road from Ashton Glenn Drive to US 17 Business will be closed from Friday, January 29, 2016, through Friday, February 5, 2016, for utility relocation work. This closure will remain in place 24-hours a day.

• The eastbound shoulder on Glenn’s Bay Road from US 17 Bypass to Spanish Oak Drive will be closed from Monday, February 1, 2016, through Friday, February 5, 2016, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for utility relocation work.



To get updates on all SCDOT projects in Horry County, visit SCDOT’s website at http://www.scdot.org and choose Quick Links. From the drop down menu select SC Road Conditions. Click Horry County on the map for the current listing.

