Horry County Animal Care Center to hold pet vaccination clinic

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center will hold a vaccination clinic on February 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the animal shelter on Industrial Park Road in Conway.

The clinic will offer the following services:

Distemper/Parvo:$10--must be at least 8-weeks old (canine)

Bordatella:$10--must be at least 8-weeks old (canine)

Rabies:$10--must be at least 4-months old (canine & feline)

Microchip:$15--must be at least 8-weeks old (canine & feline)

Rhinotracheitis/Calici: $10--must be at least 8-weeks old (feline)

Dogs and cats are both welcome; dogs must be on a hand-held leash and cats must be in a pet carrier.



The Animal Care Center will offer discounted adoptions the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit and spend time with an animal they take interest in.

All animals are spayed or neutered and have their shots up to date, however younger animals may need to be returned later to have shots and/or spay/neutering done. The paperwork takes a few short minutes to fill out.

Adoption fees are discounted and typically include spaying/neutering, vaccines, heartworm or leukemia testing, heartworm and flea preventative, intestinal parasite treatment and microchipping. Qualifying new pet parents also get 30-days free pet health insurance and coupons from local pet businesses.



To view the animals currently available for adoption or for more information on the monthly vaccination clinics, contact the Horry County Animal Care Center at 843-915-5172, or visit the website here.

