Chants use big second half to topple Campbell

Courtesy: CCU Athletics

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina used a 38-7 run in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to bust open a tight game and roll to a 97-68 victory over Campbell Saturday afternoon inside the HTC Center.

The Chanticleers (13-8, 7-4 Big South), winners of five straight, shot an outstanding 74.1 percent (20-of-27) in the second half and made 7-of-11 3-pointers after the intermission. Coastal finished with a 42-30 advantage on the boards and a 23-11 edge in second-chance points.

For the game, Coastal hit 58.9 percent (33-of-56) from the field and made 9-of-21 threes. Campbell shot 35.7 percent (20-of-56) and hit on 6-of-27 3-point attempts.

Elijah Wilson led five Chanticleers in double-figures with 21 points to go along with his eight rebounds. Jaylen Shaw scored 17 points, Badou Diagne 14, Colton Ray-St Cyr 13 and Shivaughn Wiggins 10.

Kyre’ Hamer led a trio of Camels in double-digits with 15 points. Chris Clemons, the Big South’s fourth-leading scorer, had 14 and Rod Days added 13.

In all, Coastal outscored the Camels 38-7 in the first 10 minutes of the second half and cruised to their second 20-plus point conference victory of the season. The Chanticleers led by as many as 34 with 2:40 to play as freshman center Josh Coleman finished a 3-point play.

Coastal Carolina continues its Big South Conference farewell tour at Presbyterian College on Wed., Feb. 3. Tipoff from the Blue Hose's Templeton Center is set for 7 p.m. live on the Big South Network.