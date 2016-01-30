Coastal Carolina baseball favored to win Big South

The Coastal Carolina baseball team was a near-unanimous pick to win the Big South Conference in its final year of competition. The Chants garnered ten of 11 first place votes, with the lone other vote going to Campbell. Defending league champion Radford was picked to finish fifth. The preseason player of the year honor went to High Point outfielder Josh Greene.

Coastal opens the year at home in the Caravelle Resort Tournament on Friday, February 19 against Appalachian State, its future Sun Belt rival.

The predicted order of finish in the poll is listed below: