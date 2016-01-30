Emergency crews working accident near 501 and El Bethel Road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Emergency crews working accident near 501 and El Bethel Road

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at 501 and El Bethel Road. 

An Horry County employee on scene said at least two, possibly three cars were involved.

Crews were cleaning up road debris in the intersection. At least one car was on a tow truck.

