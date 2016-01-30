2 minors charged after 3 children shot in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - Laurinburg Police arrested two men after three juveniles under the age of 16 were shot in the leg Friday night on East Vance Street, according to Chief Darwin Williams.

Bullet holes could be found throughout Turkisha Davids home on East Vance Street, and she said when the shooting happened, her home was full of young kids.

"Kids today don't care. And that's basically everywhere. It's a new generation. It's a generation that think's it's cool to get killed. And that's crazy, "said Turkisha David's brother, Kenneth David.

Turkisha David and her brother Kenneth were both home when several shots came through their walls, striking multiple kids. David said she was throwing a birthday party for her 14 year old niece, when someone started shooting at them from across the street. "And I had my little girl in there. She's 8 years old. She was in there," said David.

David said there were 15 kids standing outside her home when the shots were fired, and three children were struck in the leg. None of the injuries were deemed life threatening, according to David. She said she watched as two people were taken into custody.

Kenneth David says he's tired of seeing young people committing senseless violence and wants to do something to help strengthen the community.

"Me...I'm down. A couple of guys, all of us need to rally up. The people of Laurinburg, North Carolina need to rally up and sit down so we can do something for these youth. We need to get it together."

David said she wants those responsible kept away from her family, and hopes they stay in jail until they learn their lesson.

Police arrested and charged the two men below in connection to the shooting, according to Williams.

Kenneth Maurice Quick Jr., 16, is charged with three counts assault of a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, possession of a stolen firearm of a minor, conspiracy, and discharging in city limits. Quick's bond is set at $200,000.

Jonathan Taylor Martinez, 17, is charged with conspiracy, and accessory after the fact. His bond is set at $100,000.

