Horry County Fire battle Socastee house fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a working house fire at 4753 Grandview Drive Saturday afternoon.

HCFR confirmed the fire was a single family home in the Socastee area and flames were showing.

A WMBF News reporter on scene said three people were living in the home, including two dogs. No one was hurt or sent to the hospital.

