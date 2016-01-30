Changes for local, award-winning GTS Theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach business owners sometimes struggle to maintain a steady stream of customers during the off-season, but one local entertainment venue is doing a complete transformation in hopes of bringing in more people year round.

If you are not looking carefully, it is easy to pass the GTS Theatre while traveling on 17 Bypass. But this business is trying to separate itself from the pack when it comes to what they can offer locals.

The theater manager, Rich Wylde, says the success is in the intimate setting that a smaller theater provides--something he says visitors won't get at larger entertainment venues. GTS Theatre can seat about 150 people which helps the audience feel like they are fully immersed in the show.

“There’s no seat that’s more than 30-35 feet off the stage so there will be a lot more interaction,” Wylde says.

The center is now looking to revamp its style for a fresher look only after two months of being open. The goal is to shift from a western cowboy saloon theme to a 1920's style cabaret theme by the time May approaches. Wylde says the reason for the change is to remain true to the building’s natural aesthetic. With this new venture, there is room to be creative and move away from sharing the look of their next door neighbor "Jamin Leather".

Along with physical adjustments to the building, the show productions themselves will also incorporate new elements.

GTS Theater will be open to the public during the renovation period. They offer show options that range from family-friendly to those for adults only.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.