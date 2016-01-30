Annual polar plunge kicking off in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The annual polar plunge is taking place Saturday in Horry County at Sands Ocean Blvd.

The Horry Coutny Sheriff's Department posted, "It is a sunny Saturday in Horry County. We hope to see a lot of people today at the annual Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. So glad it is going to be close to 60 degrees before we plunge in the ocean at 2."

They also posted on their page, "We are getting ready to plunge. Our families are good sports and plunging with us. Lt Orlowski and his daughter, Riley. And

Lance Corporal John Dickson and his children, Dravin and Soleil."

The kickoff takes place at Sands Ocean Blvd on Shore Drive at 2 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Special Olympics.

