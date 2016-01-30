Woman steals clothes from Coastal Grand Mall, stores them in toddler stroller

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police officers responded to Coastal Grand Circle mall Friday night in response to a woman who was shoplifting with her toddler, according to reports.

Officers met with the witness who said she saw the suspect take several items from the store and concealed them in bags in the stroller her toddler was in. The suspect then walked out of the store without paying for the items.

The suspect admitted to police that she took items from other stores throughout the mall.

Police arrested 28-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Hardee for shoplifting.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.