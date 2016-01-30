Keep Horry County beautiful litter cleanups

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Keep Horry County Beautiful Committee is looking for volunteers or organizations who want the opportunity to help with upcoming litter cleanups in the community of Horry County.

Trash bags, gloves, safety vests, and trash grabbers will be provided. Cleanup dates are listed below:



Saturday, February 6 at Dunn Shortcut Road – 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Join the residents of Wood Creek, along with members of The Refuge and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as they pick up litter on Dunn Shortcut Road in Conway. Meet in the parking lot at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 450 Dunn Shortcut Road in Conway. Contact Courtney Burge for more information: courtneyburge@gmail.com.

Friday, February 12 at Carolina Forest Boulevard & River Oaks Drive– 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Join Beautify Carolina Forest Group in partnership with Keep Horry County Beautiful for the cleanup of Carolina Forest Blvd and River Oaks Drive. Meet in the parking lot at Carolina Forest Recreation Center located at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd in Myrtle Beach. Contact Richard Skrip for more information: skripr@live.com.

If you would like to get involved in keeping Horry County’s boat landings, waterways, parks, and roadsides beautiful and litter free, please contact Keep Horry County Beautiful (tindalln@horrycounty.org or 915-5340).

