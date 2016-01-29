Friday marks two-year anniversary of first of two major winter s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Friday marks two-year anniversary of first of two major winter storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the first of two major winter storms to strike the region within two weeks in 2014.

On January 29th, 2014 widespread sleet and freezing rain fell across the entire area, resulting in treacherous driving for days.

The winter storm was preceded by a period of very cold weather.  As sleet and freezing rain moved in late on January 29th, it accumulated rapidly on all streets and interstates.

Sleet accumulated to as much as one to two inches in most areas along with a glaze of ice.  Following the storm, most areas remained below freezing for nearly 3 days.  This resulted in very little melting, dangerous travel, and closed schools
and businesses.

That winter storm was followed just two weeks later by one of the worst ice storms in this area’s history.

