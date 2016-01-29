Friday marks two-year anniversary of first of two major winter storms

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the first of two major winter storms to strike the region within two weeks in 2014.

On January 29th, 2014 widespread sleet and freezing rain fell across the entire area, resulting in treacherous driving for days.

View a slideshow of over 200 images sent from viewers during this winter storm

The winter storm was preceded by a period of very cold weather. As sleet and freezing rain moved in late on January 29th, it accumulated rapidly on all streets and interstates.

Sleet accumulated to as much as one to two inches in most areas along with a glaze of ice. Following the storm, most areas remained below freezing for nearly 3 days. This resulted in very little melting, dangerous travel, and closed schools

and businesses.

That winter storm was followed just two weeks later by one of the worst ice storms in this area’s history.

