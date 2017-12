The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

(WMBF) - A much warmer pattern takes hold this weekend with temperatures climbing into the 70s!

An area of high pressure sets up off the coast of the Carolinas through the weekend. This will push our winds back out of the south and allow much warmer temperatures to filter in. Afternoon highs on Saturday climb into the lower 60s, with upper 60s likely for Sunday.

The warming trend continues into next week with temperatures area-wide pushing into the lower 70s. That's nearly 15° above average for this time of year! It doesn't last... we drop back into 50s by late next week.

