Sunnier weather and the return of the 70° warmth

(WMBF) - The clouds exit for the weekend with a steady warming trend towards the 70° mark by next week!

Friday will be the coldest day this weekend as we take afternoon highs into the middle 50s. The trend is up though with temperatures climbing well into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. No rain expected this weekend!

The core of the warm weather arrives next week with inland areas topping out in the lower 70s Monday through Wednesday. Coastal areas should get near 70° on Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.