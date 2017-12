The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) January is coming to a close and the monthly outlook for February is out. Historically, February is the most active month when it comes to winter weather for NE Carolina. We have had 15 snow events recorded in Florence since 1948, 10 in Myrtle Beach since 1940, and the National Weather Service in Wilmington has recorded 20 ice storms since 1947. So what can we expect this February?

Well, it's impossible to say whether or not we'll have another ice storm during Valentine's month, but overall the month of February is expected to feature average to slightly below average temperatures and above average rainfall. The normal temperature for Florence in the month of February starts out in the mid to upper 50s at the beginning of the month and the mid 60s by the end of February.