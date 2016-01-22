Freezing rain to linger across inland areas most of the afternoon

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Freezing rain and sleet will continue across most of the inland areas through the afternoon.

Most inland areas have seen off and on light freezing rain so far today. This freezing rain will turn steadier and heavier through the afternoon hours. Sleet will mix in with the freezing rain for areas west of I-95 at times. Areas where sleet falls will see especially dangerous driving conditions.

Freezing rain accumulations will slowly continue through the afternoon and evening. Ice accumulations of .25" are likely for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor. In these areas, enough ice is likely to produce downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

A few areas of Darlington County, Marlboro County and Scotland county may see slightly higher ice amounts.

For areas closer to the beach, periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are likely through the evening commute. Minor street flooding will be possible in the heaviest downpours.

